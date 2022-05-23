Dodgers extend Blake Treinen through 2023; club option for 2024 season

The Dodgers have extended reliever Blake Treinen through at least the 2023 season with an option for 2024.

Despite already tentatively being under team control due to an option for next season, the Dodgers solidified it with the deal announced on Sunday, which will pay him $8 million for the year.

2024's option will pay the righty between $1 million and $7 million, solely depending on injury-related factors like type of injury, and time missed due to injury.

Treinen was placed on the Injured List back in April due to shoulder discomfort in his throwing arm. Less than a month later, the team announced that he would be out until at least after the All-Star Break.

Prior to injury, he had made three appearances for the Dodgers, sporting a 3.00 ERA with five strikeouts.

When healthy, Treinen is one of MLB's premier bullpen arms, locking down 79 saves and a 2.87 ERA in 447 career appearances.

He signed with the Dodgers in 2020, and in 102 games since then he has a 2.50 ERA with eight saves and 112 strikeouts in 101 innings pitched. He was extended following the season to a two-year deal worth $17.5 million.

Treinen was nothing less than stellar in 2021, featuring a career-high 29.7% strikeout rate with a 1.99 ERA in 72 1/3 innings pitched.