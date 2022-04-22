Blake Treinen placed on 10-Day IL; Dodgers recall Garrett Cleavinger

The Dodgers placed right-handed reliever Blake Treinen on the 10-Day Injured List Friday, after reports of shoulder discomfort in his throwing arm.

This move was somewhat foreshadowed due to the fact that Treinen hadn't pitched since their April 14 matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

In three appearances on the young campaign, Treinen has thrown 3.0 innings, allowing one hit and one run on a game-winning homer from the Colorado Rockies Connor Joe on April 9.

He's 1-1, with a 3.00 ERA and five K's in those three innings.

There was no timetable available for Treinen's return.

The Dodgers are relying on Treinen to return to the dazzling performance he turned in during the 2021 season, where he had a 1.99 ERA over 72.1 innings pitched, tallying 85 strikeouts.

In a corresponding moves, it appears the Dodgers have recalled left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from AAA.

Cleavinger has made appearances in each of the last two seasons for Los Angeles. In those 22 appearances, he's tossed 19.1 innings of 3.72 ERA ball with 22 strikeouts. He made one relief appearance in the beginning stages of the 2022 season, allowing one run in 0.2 innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on April 12.