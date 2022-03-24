Dodgers designate Matt Beaty for assignment

In order to make room for newly-signed utility man Hanser Alberto, the Los Angeles Dodgers have designated corner infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty for assignment.

Despite performing fairly well over three years with the big league club, and having one minor league option left, Manager Dave Roberts issued a final statement on the move, detailing that there wasn't a clear path for him to join the Opening Day roster, as detailed by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Beaty, 28, made his Major League debut in 2019, playing in 99 games where he hit .265/.217/.458 with nine homers and 46 RBIs. Barring the shortened-2020 season, which saw Beaty, along with dozens of other big leaguers perform under expectations, he also proved to be a valuable option in 2021 when he hit .270/.363/.402 in 120 games played. He had seven homers and 40 runs driven in in 234 plate appearances. Beaty was however a part of the 2020 World Series Championship team.

Previously a valuable backup option for Max Muncy, the addition of Freddie Freeman, plus Alberto -- who can play every position on the infield -- Beaty's playing time would be drastically reduced in the upcoming season, even with Muncy slated to miss time due to an existing elbow injury.

With one minor league option left, and considerable Major League time under his belt, Beaty could provide a valuable option for many organizations seeking additional depth at both corner positions on the diamond and in the outfield. Now that his tenure with the team appears to have run its course, the Dodgers could net a significant return for Beaty with a team that doesn't feature similar left-handed hitting options off the bench -- if they don't decide to place him on outright waivers.

Beaty was originally selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Belmont University.