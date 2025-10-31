Dodgers turn to Yamamoto for must-win World Series Game 6

With their backs against the wall, the Los Angeles Dodgers might just have the lifeline they need on the pitcher's mound on Friday night.

It'll be Yoshinobu Yamamoto getting the start for LA for its must-win Game 6 of the World Series, down 3-2 to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Japanese star is coming off two-straight complete games in the postseason, including a superb Game 2 effort that evened the series.

He'll attempt to square the series once again in Toronto, which would go to a decisive Game 7 Saturday night with a Dodgers win on Friday.

"This is the guy you want in this situation," Dodgers legend Steve Sax told CBS LA on Friday morning. "He's been there, and done that before ... This is a big-time guy, he's pitched two complete games already, so he's no stranger to this."

Starting pitching hasn't been the major issue for LA in the World Series, however, and it'll need to generate run on offense to force a Game 7. That'll be a challenge against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman on Friday night.

Gausman gave up 3 earned runs in 6.2 innings in Game 2, and brings a dominant arsenal of off-speed pitches, including his splitter.

"He's been there and done that before too," Sax said. "They've got to get to him like they did last time, and get him out of the game and get into that Toronto bullpen."

Will the offense wake up?

Sax, who won two World Series with the Dodgers in the 1980s, said he isn't worried about the slumping Dodgers offense heading into Game 6. They can reverse their fortunes on one swing.

"Sometimes it's just one hit, one guy that can come through with a great big hit to clear the bases that could spur this team on and get out of this funk," he said. "Sometimes it's a little bit of confidence, like when Freddie Freeman hit the big homerun in the 18th inning [in Game 3]. It's guys like this and like Mookie [Betts] who can really turn the tale I think for the Dodgers – you just gotta come up with a big hit."

Betts is a player the Dodgers need to produce as the series reaches its conclusion. He's just 3-for-23 in the five games thus far. He'll hit fourth in the lineup on Friday night, right behind Freeman.

"He'll figure his thing out," Sax said.

A major change

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is making a change to the lineup for the second-straight game. Miguel Rojas will start at second base, shifting Tommy Edman to centerfield. Andy Pages struggled in the first-four games, prompting Roberts to replace him with Alex Call for Game 5, but Rojas will hit ninth in Game 6.