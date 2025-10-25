Yamamoto's masterpiece leads Dodgers to World Series Game 2 win, evening series at 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers evened the World Series at 1 with a 5-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday night behind an electric complete game for starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

While the game was square at 1-1 through six innings, LA rallied for an additional 4 in the seventh and eighth to launch the Dodgers ahead on the scoreboard.

Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman had retired 16 straight hitters heading into the seventh, but you just can't keep this Dodgers lineup down for long.

Catcher Will Smith and third baseman Max Muncy each smashed solo home runs in the seventh to put LA ahead 3-1, forcing the Blue Jays to pull Gausman after 6.2 innings, six strikeouts and four hits given up.

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 25: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning during Game Two of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The next inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out against pitcher Louis Varland. A wild pitch scored outfielder Andy Pages and another RBI for Smith, this time a fielder's choice, brought in DH Shohei Ohtani.

The story, of course, was another dominant start for Yamamoto.

He finished off his second complete game of the Postseason, after doing so in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers, which was the first playoff complete game since 2017.

Yamamoto finished with a final line of 1 earned run given up on four hits and eight strikeouts. He didn't walk any Toronto batters.

The win for the Dodgers sends the series to LA tied at one game each. The next three games will be played in Chavez Ravine on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with each start time slated for 5 p.m. local time.