15-year-old boy shot after fight breaks out at Dockweiler State Beach

A 15-year-old boy was shot after a fight broke out at Dockweiler State Beach on Saturday night, according to police.

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. near Lifeguard Tower 55 in the 11400 block of Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, officers learned that there was a fight in the area, which turned into a shooting. They said that after the boy heard a gunshot, he realized he had been struck by gunfire.

The suspect had already ran from the area by the time police arrived. It's unclear what type of vehicle they were driving.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe that the incident may have been gang-related as they work to determine a motive.

No further information was provided.