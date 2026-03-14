Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old boy shot after fight breaks out at Dockweiler State Beach

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A 15-year-old boy was shot after a fight broke out at Dockweiler State Beach on Saturday night, according to police. 

It happened at around 7:20 p.m. near Lifeguard Tower 55 in the 11400 block of Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS LA. 

Upon arrival, officers learned that there was a fight in the area, which turned into a shooting. They said that after the boy heard a gunshot, he realized he had been struck by gunfire. 

The suspect had already ran from the area by the time police arrived. It's unclear what type of vehicle they were driving. 

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. 

Investigators believe that the incident may have been gang-related as they work to determine a motive. 

No further information was provided. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue