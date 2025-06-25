Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris score 4-minutes apart, and the Rapids beat Galaxy 2-0

Watch CBS News
Djordje Mihailovic and Calvin Harris scored four-minutes apart in the first half and the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed two hours due to weather.

Colorado (7-8-4) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Galaxy (1-13-5) lost to the Rapids for the first time since May 6, 2023.

Mihailovic headed in Sam Vines' cross for his eighth goal of the season to end Colorado's a 261-minute goal drought. Harris, in his first start of the season, scored his second goal in 12 appearances.

Harris nearly made it 3-0 in the 55th on a shot that hit off the post.

Rookie Nico Hansen, standing in for the injured Zack Steffen since May 17, recorded his third clean sheet in just seven starts.

