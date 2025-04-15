Displaced Altadena residents outraged by soaring water bills

Altadena neighbors are outraged after their water bills skyrocketed despite being displaced since the Eaton Fire.

"It's like, what the hell is going on," resident Debbi Swanson said.

Swanson and her husband couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the amount they owed on their Lincoln Avenue Water Company bill in March. Swanson said they usually owe around $50 or $60. However, when they scanned their latest bill, they were shocked to learn they owed $384.46.

"We can't figure it out," Swanson said.

Swanson and her husband moved out of their Altadena home on Glenrose Avenue before the Eaton Fire as they prepared the house for sale.

"We moved down to Palm Desert in December," she said.

Weeks after their move, the Eaton Fire burned through their town but spared their home. The Lincoln Avenue Water Company said it waived fees for every customer during the December through January billing period. Swanson said she paid $34 for February.

However, in March, her water consumption jumped around the same time the company lifted its do-not-drink order.

LAWC said it has checked her meter and searched for leaks three different times, most recently on Tuesday. Swanson said she's not the only one in the neighborhood getting remarkably high bills.

"Then, also our neighbor across the street, their bill was excessively high," she said. "That's three of us that I know of."

Altadena resident Catherine also received two high water bills since January after she returned home. She said they are more than double her normal amount.

"I wasn't happy about it. It didn't seem right," Catherine said. "It's like $175."

LAWC said Swanson needs to check her irrigation system, which remained green. The company said that there have not implemented rate increases and that Swanson's situation is entirely based on water usage.

"Nothing except sprinklers, and those go on for about 20 minutes, two to three times a week. That's it," Swanson said.

LAWC's general manager said water usage could also increase as people clean their homes with pressure washers after the fire. They advised customers to contact them if they have any questions.

Residents can go to the company's contact page: lawc.org/contact-us or call customer service at (626) 798-9101.