"Do Not Drink Do Not Boil Order" lifted in parts of Altadena following the Eaton Fire

“Do Not Drink Do Not Boil Order” lifted in parts of Altadena

“Do Not Drink Do Not Boil Order” lifted in parts of Altadena

“Do Not Drink Do Not Boil Order” lifted in parts of Altadena

The "Do Not Drink Do Not Boil Order" has been lifted in parts of the Altadena area following the unsafe conditions created by the deadly Eaton Fire.

The State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water, the Los Angeles County Health Department and Lincoln Avenue Water Company issued the order on Feb. 7 after Benzene was detected in portions of the distribution system.

There are zones in Altadena where the " Do Not Drink Do Not Boil Order" is still in effect. Officials and crews continue to work to restore clean water to all residents impacted by the Eaton Fire. SAMSUNG CSC

The order has been lifted in the Glenrose, La Vina and Swigart Zones.

The order remains in place for the Wapello, Ware and Coulter Zones in Altadena.

The "Do Not Drink Do Not Boil Order" has been lifted in parts of Altadena, two months after the Eaton Fire erupted and caused widespread destruction. Lincoln Avenue Water Company

Recommended tips for resuming water use:

Flush your water lines: Run cold water for all taps for at least five minutes to remove stagnant water. Larger homes should run their faucets for 101-5 minutes to thoroughly flush.

Sanitize: Run water-using appliances like dishwashers and washing machines on an empty cycle with hot water and detergent. Water filters should be flushed with at least one gallon of water. Discard at least two batches of ice from ice makers as a precaution.

Monitor for water quality: Officials say a thorough flush will typically resolve any odor, color or taste issues with water.

If you have any questions or require further assistance, please contact Lincoln Avenue Water Company at 626-798-9101, mailing address 564 W Harriet St., Altadena CA 91001.