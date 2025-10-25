Watch CBS News
"Disorderly" crowd gathers in downtown Los Angeles, authorities say; at least 1 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
At least one person was injured after a crowd described by authorities as "disorderly" gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The crowd was gathered in the area of 1st and Hill streets for an unknown event when it was reported to authorities, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's not yet clear how the person was injured or what their condition was as of 8 p.m. 

A service vehicle was possibly damaged by the crowd, according to the LAFD. Video captured on The Citizen App showed a driverless service vehicle covered in spray paint.

Additional video on The Citizen App showed dozens of LAPD officers dressed in protective gear forming skirmish lines. The officers appeared to fire less-than-lethal rounds in the direction of the crowds at multiple points.

No additional details were immediately made available. It's not yet clear what prompted the incidents.

