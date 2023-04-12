Disneyland's Splash Mountain closes soon for its transformation and a new name

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

There's just over one month left to catch a log ride through the original Splash Mountain at Disneyland before it is transformed.

The ride will undergo renovations to become "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," cutting ties to the controversial 1946 animated Disney film "Song of the South."

Splash Mountain originally opened to the public in 1989. Its theme came together as it was located in the then Bear Country part of the park and creators came up with "Song of the South" characters to complete that wilderness connection.

The Civil War-era movie, "Song of the South," has been criticized for the way it depicted race relations in the post-Civil War South. The familiar song in the movie "Zip-a-dee-doo-dah," which was previously played in the Splash Mountain ride, is said to be based on a racist pre-Civil War song.

Splash Mountain is scheduled to be rethemed and reopened in 2024 as "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," based on the 2009 film "The Princes and the Frog" which features Disney's first Black princess, the company said.

"Tiana is a modern, courageous, and empowered woman, who pursues her dreams and never loses sight of what's really important," a Disneyland spokesman said in 2020 in announcing the planned renovation. "It's a great story with a strong lead character, set against the backdrop of New Orleans and the Louisiana Bayou."

"Tiana's Bayou Adventure" will also be featured at Walt Disney Word in Florida.

Actress Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana in the movie, will lend her voice to the revamped ride, as will actress Jenifer Lewis, who voiced Mama Odie. Also reprising their roles for the ride will be Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen and Michael Leon Wooley as Louis.