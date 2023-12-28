Watch CBS News
Disneyland worker hospitalized following chemical spill

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Disneyland worker was hospitalized early Thursday after a chemical spill occurred at the park. 

Paramedics were sent to the park, located in Anaheim, a little after 2 a.m. after learning of a possible hazardous materials situation, according to Anaheim Police Department Sergeant John McClintock. 

Upon arrival, they found one person who was impacted by the spill and had them taken to the hospital by paramedics. 

Disneyland Resort Public Affairs spokesperson Jamie Clower said that a small amount of cleaning products were mixed together, prompting the incident. 

"A small amount of cleaning products came into contact with one another early this morning backstage; and, out of an abundance of caution, the area was examined by appropriate response teams to ensure the safety of cast members," a statement from Clower said. "Guests were not impacted. One cast member involved was briefly treated at the hospital and released."

The nature of their injuries was not immediately reported. 

Park operations were not believed to be impacted by the incident. 

First published on December 28, 2023 / 9:59 PM PST

