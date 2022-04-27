Disneyland announces first-ever Grad Nite Reunion at California Adventure
Disneyland is throwing it back to high school with a Grad Nite Reunion at Disney California Adventure park.
"Whether you're Class of 1962 or 2022 —get ready to celebrate the ﬁrst-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion at Disney California Adventure Park," the theme park said.
Similar to your first grad night, the separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark event offers after-hours access to Disney California Adventure after the park closes.
Grads from the last six decades can get a "yearbook" photo taken, attend the pep rally and dance the night away.
The event will be offered on June 23, 28, and 30, 2022.
Tickets will go on sale on Disneyland.com, beginning April 28.
For more information, visit Disneyland.com/DisneylandAfterDark.
