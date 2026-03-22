"Bluey"-themed attraction makes debut at Disneyland

Bluey, Bingo and the Heeler family made their grand debut at Disneyland Park on Sunday, with the "Bluey's Best Day Ever" fan experience that transports visitors into the heart of the acclaimed animated series.

The attraction is taking over the Fantasyland Theatre as part of Disneyland Resort's 70th Anniversary Celebration.

Along with several showtimes throughout the day, during which Bluey, Bingo and other fan favorites like the Grannies and Unicorse, will join performers on stage for two shows highlighting the series unique ability to touch on heart and humor, with rounds of "Keepy Uppy" and Barky Boat racing mixed in.

"Bluey's Best Day Ever!" celebrates the heart and humor of the critically acclaimed animated series "Bluey" in the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland park in Anaheim. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Dance mode is encouraged for all attendees, as the venue also doubles as a place for storytelling, games and dance-alongs, according to Disneyland officials. There will be other unique opportunities, like joining in Bluey's school class photo and getting to visit Bluey's helicopter stump and a life-sized Gnome Village and Fairy Garden.

Throughout the show, fans will get to experience musical arrangements of the iconic songs from the show, which will be played by a five-piece band on the drums, guitar, trumpet, saxophone and trombone, park officials said.

People will also have the chance to partake in a selection of treats and drinks based on the show, including a "Pavlova Parfait," a watermelon ice block and an asparagus-shaped pretzel, though there are no promises that it holds magical abilities that allow you to turn your parents into any animal you wish.

Bluey, Bingo and the Heeler family will be joined by some of the series' most beloved characters like the Grannies, Unicorse and friends. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

As part of the Heeler family's induction into Disneyland, "Bluey"-themed merchandise will also be sold at several locations throughout the park, officials said.

From May 22 through Sept. 7, children from 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland Resort for $50 as part of the Kids' Summer Ticket Offer. A list of showtimes and venue operation hours can be found on Disneyland's website.

It's unclear exactly how long Bluey's tenure will last at Disneyland, but the show, which streams on Disney+, has become a staple in households across the world. According to Variety, it was the most-streamed show in the United States in 2025 with 45 billion minutes watched. It was the second year in a row that the show took the top spot.