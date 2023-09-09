Disney reaches settlement in Dream Key Pass dispute

Disney has tentatively agreed to a $9.5 million settlement of a federal class action lawsuit regarding its "Dream Key" pass and a hearing is scheduled for next month to consider the agreement.

Jenale Nielsen and other pass holders filed the lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court in November 2021 alleging they thought the Dream Key pass would allow them to go to the Anaheim theme park any time as long as Disneyland was not at capacity and reservations were available. The lawsuit was removed to federal court in April 2022.

"After purchasing her pass, plaintiff learned that she was unable to use the Dream Key pass to make a reservation on some days, even when the parks were not at capacity and general admission park reservations were listed as available on Disney's website," according to the proposed settlement.

"As alleged in her operative complaint, on numerous occasions, plaintiff was unable to use her pass to make reservations because her desired dates were `unavailable,' despite Disney's website listing plenty of availability for daily ticket reservations."

The proposed settlement filed Thursday covers 103,435 Dream Key pass holders from Aug. 15-Oct. 25, 2021.

Disney will pay $9.5 million into a settlement fund and the passholders will receive about $67.41 apiece.