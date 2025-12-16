Watch CBS News
Local News

3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Devore in San Bernardino County

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Devore in San Bernardino County on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey. 

It happened at around 8:05 p.m., approximately four and a half miles from Devore, which is northeast of Fontana. 

The USGS says that it happened at a depth of nearly four miles and shaking was felt throughout the Inland Empire, according to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" report system. Some people as far west as Los Angeles reported feeling the earthquake. 

There has been a series of much smaller temblors in recent days, none of which eclipsed magnitude 2.0; a look at recent seismic activity showed on the USGS website. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue