3.1-magnitude earthquake strikes near Devore in San Bernardino County

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Devore in San Bernardino County on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

It happened at around 8:05 p.m., approximately four and a half miles from Devore, which is northeast of Fontana.

The USGS says that it happened at a depth of nearly four miles and shaking was felt throughout the Inland Empire, according to the USGS' "Did You Feel It?" report system. Some people as far west as Los Angeles reported feeling the earthquake.

There has been a series of much smaller temblors in recent days, none of which eclipsed magnitude 2.0; a look at recent seismic activity showed on the USGS website.