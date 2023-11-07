Detectives arrest three suspects for 2019 shooting that paralyzed amateur boxer in Riverside

Riverside police arrested three men on Monday for an unsolved drive-by shooting that paralyzed a young and upcoming boxer three years ago.

The alleged shooting took place in the early morning hours of March 3, 2019, when a group of men opened fire on a home in the 6400 block of Nidever Avenue. The bullets critically wounded Izaac Colunga, paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors treated another victim for a minor injury.

Colunga was a promising amateur boxer who remained undefeated in three bouts. He trained at the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy.

Breakthroughs in the case failed to lead detectives to any substantive conclusion. Eventually, the Riverside Police Department's Homicide Cold Case Unit, which was formed a year after the shooting, picked up the case. Over the last few months, detectives were able to track down three 26-year-olds connected to the shooting. Officers arrested Dereck Anthony Wood, Raymond Floyd Cervin and Donte Justice Reese for their part in the two attempted murders.

Investigators also identified 23-year-old Lawrence House as a suspect, however, he died of natural causes two years after the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138 or KBeler@RiversideCA.gov. or Detective Dane Wilkinson at (951)353-7137 or DWilkinson@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or download and use the Riverside Police Department's "Atlas 1" mobile app.