Desmond Claude scores 26 points, helps Southern Cal hold off UT Arlington 98-95

Desmond Claude scored 26 points and made consecutive shots down the stretch to help Southern California beat UT Arlington 98-95 on Wednesday night.

Claude made a layup and jumper to give USC a 94-90 lead with 19 seconds left. Jaxon Ellingsworth hit a 3-pointer to pull UTA to 94-93 with 12 seconds to go before Terrance Williams II and Saint Thomas each made a pair of free throws.

UTA made four 3-pointers during a 23-11 run to take its first lead of the second half, 69-68, with 11:54 remaining. Kade Douglas scored eight points and Ellingsworth added six during the stretch.

Williams answered with a layup and Kevin Patton Jr. added a one-handed dunk to put the Trojans ahead 72-69 with 10:30 left. Then neither team had more than a one-possession advantage until Claude put the Trojans up by four in the final seconds.

Claude was 9-of-12 shooting and made 8 of 9 free throws to go with eight assists and five rebounds. Josh Cohen scored 19 points and Williams finished with 18 for USC (3-0). Wesley Yates III added 14 points.

Jaden Wells scored 27 points and Ellingsworth had 19 for UTA (1-2). Wells made seven 3-pointers and Ellingsworth hit four for the Mavericks, who shot 16 of 24 (67%) from long range.

USC opened on a 17-5 run and led 51-42 at the break. Cohen scored 12 first-half points and Yates had 10. Wells made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the first half for the Mavericks.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

