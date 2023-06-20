Deputy to a dog's rescue in Agua Dulce



A deputy carried a dehydrated black lab, draped across his shoulders along a hiking trail as the dog's family walked behind, relieved that help had arrived.

The Parks Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared the story of Deputy Zavala's June 16 Agua Dulce rescue on social media, saying "Great job Deputy Zavala and SSO McKuen."

A concerned citizen flagged down Deputy Zavala and SSO McKuen saying a couple, plus a dog, were stranded on a trail at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area Park.

Deputy Zavala carries the dehydrated lab on an Agua Dulce hiking trail as a couple follows behind. LASD Parks

Deputy Zavala hiked nearly one-half mile in while SSO McKuen stayed behind for radio transmissions since the trail area is a dead zone for transmissions.

The couple plus the 13-year-old, long black-haired dog were all severely dehydrated when Zavala found them. The dog could not stand or walk and wouldn't even drink water.

"Deputy Zavala knew if he didn't get the dog out of there, he would die. The hikers said they could walk but were unable to care for the dog. Deputy Zavala picked the dog up and placed the dog on his shoulders and hiked out of the trail," wrote LASD Parks on Instagram.

When they all made it back to the car, the couple appeared to be well enough and left with the dog, according to LASD Parks.