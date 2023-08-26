Deputy Isaiah A. Cordero Memorial Highway to be dedicated in honor of the slain officer

A portion of the 60 Freeway to be dedicated to slain Deputy Isaiah Cordero

A portion of the Pomona Freeway in Jurupa Valley is to be dedicated to a Riverside County sheriff's deputy gunned down

during a traffic stop at the end of last year.

Deputy Isaiah A. Cordero, 32, was fatally shot on the afternoon of Dec. 29 in Jurupa Valley, his hometown. His was the first line-of-duty death involving a Riverside County sheriff's deputy in 15 years.

The motorcycle deputy had stopped a convicted felon, 44-year-old William S. McKay of San Bernardino, for a traffic violation and was approaching the vehicle when McKay shot him.

McKay was shot to death less than two hours later during a gunfight on Interstate 15 following a lengthy pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

State leaders penned the highway memorial resolution, which was approved by the governor's office Wednesday.

"Deputy Isaiah Cordero's unwavering dedication to serving the people of California will always be remembered as a remarkable legacy," Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh said.