Deputies shoot man allegedly armed with knife in Laguna Hills

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Orange County deputies on Saturday shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in Laguna Hills. 

It happened at around 8 a.m. near Ridge Route Drive and Moulton Park, according to a post on X from the Orange County Sheriff's Department. 

The post said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a disturbance. 

"Deputies encountered a male subject armed with a knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the post said. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. 

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known. 

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation. 

