Deputies shoot man allegedly armed with knife in Laguna Hills

Orange County deputies on Saturday shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in Laguna Hills.

It happened at around 8 a.m. near Ridge Route Drive and Moulton Park, according to a post on X from the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The post said that deputies were called to the area for reports of a disturbance.

"Deputies encountered a male subject armed with a knife and a deputy-involved shooting occurred," the post said.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation.