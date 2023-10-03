Deputies seize 200 pounds of marijuana in Orange

The Orange County Sheriff's Department made a significant drug seizure during a routine traffic stop in Orange Tuesday. Deputies confiscated approximately 200 pounds of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash during the operation.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Orange-Olive Road and Santa Ana Canyon Road. According to Sgt. Mike Woodroof of the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Suburban truck.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies discovered the drugs in plastic bags alongside the cash, he added.

The driver and occupants of the Chevy were not detained, and the investigation into the matter remains ongoing.