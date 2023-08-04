Deputies searching for missing 87-year-old man

Deputies are asking for the public's help locating an 87-year-old man who was diagnosed with dementia.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Rong Keng Huang was last seen on Aug. 3 in the 300 block of Richburn Avenue in La Puente.

Deputies said Huang was diagnosed with dementia and requires medication.

Rong Keng Huang was last seen in La Puente. LASD

He is described as an Asian man with gray hair and brown eyes. He stands at about 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. Huang was last seen wearing a light blue and white striped long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and slippers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact deputies at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers via phone (800) 222-8477 or through their website.