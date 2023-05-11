Watch CBS News
Deputies respond to school threat at San Clemente elementary school

Las Palmas Elementary School students were sheltering in place Thursday as sheriff's deputies investigated a threat.

The lockdown at the school at 1101 Calle Puente started about 10:45 a.m. after the school received an unspecified threat, Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said.

Investigators did not say how the threat was conveyed but reported it was not through social media.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

