Deputies investigate shooting death in Lancaster; suspect at large

One person was shot and killed in Lancaster Saturday and the shooter or shooters are still at large, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 20th Street West and Lancaster Boulevard, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim was driving when witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing the driver side window shatter. The victim pulled over to the side of the road.

When deputies arrived they discovered the victim had gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been publicly released.

It is unknown if the incident was gang related. The motive of the shooting is unclear.

There is no suspect description and no weapon was discovered at the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.