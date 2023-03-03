Suspect in custody after hour-long stand off in south LA

Deputies in stand off situation with arson suspect

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in a standoff situation with an arson suspect following a brief chase Friday afternoon.

The chase led to Main and 107th streets in the South Los Angeles area, where authorities forced the white SUV to stop around 12:30 p.m.

The standoff ended around 1:45 p.m. after authorities got the man out of the vehicle and he is now in custody.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says traffic was rerouted away from the area during the standoff.

The driver is wanted in connection with an arson investigation.