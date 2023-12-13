13-year-old mother and her newborn baby found safely in LA

Deputies search for missing 13-year-old mother and her newborn baby

Deputies search for missing 13-year-old mother and her newborn baby

Deputies search for missing 13-year-old mother and her newborn baby

Deputies locate a teenage mother and her newborn baby after the pair disappeared over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Nevaeh Lorane Martinez, age 13, and her 2-week-old baby D'Angelo Hill were last seen in the 1000 block of West 100th Street around noon on Sunday. They were visiting family in East Los Angeles and never returned back to their foster home afterwards.

Deputies said Martinez had run away in the past before the baby was born and they believed she was somewhere in the East Los Angeles area.

After launching a search, both Martinez and her baby were found safely Wednesday morning.

*UPD LOCATED*#LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Juveniles Nevaeh Lorane Martinez and D’Angelo Hill #LosAngeles https://t.co/6Zn5WibDAA pic.twitter.com/9pcC808n2D — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) December 13, 2023