13-year-old mother and her newborn baby found safely in LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Deputies locate a teenage mother and her newborn baby after the pair disappeared over the weekend.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Nevaeh Lorane Martinez, age 13, and her 2-week-old baby D'Angelo Hill were last seen in the 1000 block of West 100th Street around noon on Sunday. They were visiting family in East Los Angeles and never returned back to their foster home afterwards.

Deputies said Martinez had run away in the past before the baby was born and they believed she was somewhere in the East Los Angeles area.

After launching a search, both Martinez and her baby were found safely Wednesday morning.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 8:49 PM PST

