Deputies chasing carjacking suspect near South LA

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies are chasing a carjacking suspect near South Los Angeles.

It's unclear what prompted the chase.

Deputies have reason to believe that the suspect could be armed, there is also at least one passenger inside of the car.

They say that the carjacking happened at a gas station in Lynwood at around 8:45 p.m., and that the suspects forced a person out of their vehicle and fled from the area. The victim was uninjured during the incident.

As the chase continued, the suspect could be seen driving at speeds up to 90 miles per hour on the eastbound I-105 Freeway without the headlights on.

Despite this, the suspect continued to use their blinkers as they led officers down the freeway. At times the passenger could be sticking their arm out of the window, appearing to signal something to pursuing deputies that might have been their middle finger.

A passenger inside of a car that was allegedly stolen from a Lynwood gas station during a carjacking as they led authorities on a pursuit Wednesday evening. KCAL News

They could also be seen holding what looked to be a cell phone and recording the cars chasing them as they continued to flee. A

California Highway Patrol officers are trying to find a way to assist deputies with the chase.

At around 10 p.m., the suspect exited the freeway into Downtown Los Angeles, making their way through surface streets with several patrol cars following close behind. Their brief jaunt downtown concluded several minutes later when they got back onto the I-710 Freeway heading north.

With the suspect continuing to flee down the 710 Freeway, their front left tire suddenly appeared to suffer some sort of damage, wobbling and smoking as they began to drive at much slower speeds.

It was at this point that both the driver and the suspect ditched the car and ran down an embankment near Alondra Boulevard with several officers following on foot.

The passenger of the car was eventually cornered and taken into custody off the side of the freeway.

