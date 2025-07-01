Deputies chasing a stolen vehicle in downtown Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of a stolen silver Hyundai sedan that began in the San Gabriel Valley and had moved into Los Angeles.

The vehicle moved through surface streets after exiting the 10 Freeway, and the driver was casually moving along until getting back on the 10 Freeway, heading west toward Los Angeles.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Montebello three days ago. The driver is moving through surface streets downtown LA, slowed by traffic.

Deputies backed off the chase in the downtown area.