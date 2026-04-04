Denis Bouanga's 5th career MLS hat trick helps LAFC beat Orlando City 6-0
Denis Bouanga scored three goals, his fifth career hat trick in MLS, and Son Heung-min had four assists to help Los Angeles FC beat Orlando City 6-0 on Saturday night.
Sergi Palencia and Tyler Boyd each added a goal for LAFC (6-0-1). Hugo Lloris had six saves.
Orlando City (1-5-0) — which also conceded a hat trick to Sam Surridge last time out in a 5-0 loss to Nashville and lost 5-0 at New York City FC on March 7 — set the franchise record for largest margin of defeat in a regular-season game.
Son's cross was redirected into the net by Orlando defender David Brekalo to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.
Bouanga added goals — all off assists by Son — in the 20th, 23rd and 28th minutes.
Son fed Sergi Palencia for his first goal of the season made it 5-0 in the 39th and Boyd capped the scoring in the 70th minute with his first MLS goal since July 13, 2024 for Nashville.
Maxime Crépeau stopped two shots for Orlando.