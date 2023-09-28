Demonstrators make voices heard outside of GOP debate in Simi Valley

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Wednesday ahead of the second GOP Debate, which featured big names like Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie, but was noticeably missing former President Donald Trump.

Supporters and opponents of former US president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gather near the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023 ahead of the second Republican primary debate which the former president will not attend. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The energy and passion was in no short supply as arriving participants were met with the loud voices of protestors who represented several different messages — both of support and contradiction for the Republican Party.

One group could be seen flying flags supporting Trump, who was not in attendance on Wednesday but was instead in Michigan with striking United Auto Workers members.

"It's not often that we get something in California as important as this Republican primary," said Blake Marnell. "I felt it was important to come here and represent President Trump even though he's not going to be here tonight. He's got a lot of supporters."

Members of CHIRLA Action Fund, an immigration advocacy group, gather near the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California, on September 27, 2023 ahead of the second Republican primary debate which the former president will not attend. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

On the other hand, immigration rights activists could be found on the other side of the street, sporting posters and signs of butterflies, which they say represent the American dream.

"They're scrubbing your toilets, they're taking care of your children, picking the food, they're working construction sites, working at meat packing industries," said Alejandra Valles, with the Service Employees International Union, which represents nearly two million workers in the United States. "These are the hardest industries. ... We're saying, you need to acknowledge what immigrants mean to this country, not just as cheap labor but as human beings."

Others could be seen flying Ukrainian flags, claiming that no matter the political party you back, you should support the funding that America is providing for the ongoing war overseas.

"Regardless of your political spectrum, you should support what is in the best interest of the USA and it's clearly supporting Ukraine right now, because us spending of military budget, it's already crippled the Russian army," said Mykhailo Iavrys.

Demonstrators plan to double down on their rallies over the weekend at the California Republican Party Convention in Anaheim this weekend.