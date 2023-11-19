Demonstrators call for justice after Jewish protester dies at dueling rallies

Demonstrators gathered in Westlake on Sunday to call for justice to be served after a Jewish protester was killed two weeks ago.

"It's really easy to separate yourself from the situation if it's in another country but now the problem is coming to our country," pro-Israel supporter Danielle Levy said.

They rallied at the same corner where 69-year-old Paul Kessler got into a fatal confrontation with a Pro-Palestinian protester. He died from blunt-force head trauma at a local hospital a day later.

"We haven't seen in many years the type of antisemitism across the county and in an area like this one in Southern California," pro-Israel supporter Ron Sarid said.

The Ventura County District Attorney charged 50-year-old Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a Moorpark College professor, with involuntary manslaughter and battery causing serious bodily injury in connection to Kessler's death.

Some believed that Albaji should face more charges, something that prosecutors have not ruled out.

"We need perhaps to have crime added to various counts he's been accused of," pro-Israel supporter Bill Jarblum said.

That's part of the reason people came to Sunday's rally. They also showed up to support Kessler's family and to send a strong message to anyone with hate in their hearts.

"We are here to say this is not ok," said Sarid. "This is not ok in our neighborhood. This is not ok in Southern California. We don't want to see the hatred of any sort.

The man accused of killing Kessler pled not guilty. Investigators are still asking anyone who might have video or witnessed the altercation to come forward.

--- Lauren Pozen contributed reporting