Demolition begins on Long Beach English Village for Queen Mary parking

The city of Long Beach is starting demolition of the Old English Village on Monday, removing the vacant, former tourist attraction adjacent to the Queen Mary to make way for more parking.

The themed parcel, once known as Mary's Gate Village, was once part of the ship's overall experience where visitors could immerse themselves in British culture on the Queen Mary campus.

The village, also called Londontowne was built in the 1970s, and designed by Vernon G. Leckman who also lent his talents to Ports O' Call in San Pedro.

In recent years the quaint Tudor-style village was used for Queen Mary events like Dark Harbor but has sat vacant for more than five years.

The city said that demolition will eliminate existing public hazards and address safety concerns, making way for more parking and event space -- "a meaningful step forward in the economic revitalization and growth of the Queen Mary area."

The city regained control of the Queen Mary in 2021 for the first time in over 40 years. Previously, it had leased the ship to other operators since 1978.

"To date, the city has overseen the completion of more than 25 major projects and other improvements, with many more underway," the city wrote In a 2024 press release.

"Also to be conducted this year is the demolishment and paving of the vacant and dilapidated English village and other unused structures on the site."

