Delta airlines debuts renovation of Terminal 3 Concourse, featuring eight new gates

Delta Airlines took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the Los Angeles International Airport for a renovation of the Terminal 3 Concourse, featuring eight new gates and seating areas.

"It is clean, pretty, and nice and big and bright," said Kaz Phillips to CBSLA on Wednesday.

The project is part of the $2.3 billion modernization effort at the airport.

The ribbon-cutting event took place beyond TSA security screening in Terminal 3, at Gate 37.

"It is fantastic," said Mati Kuuskmae, a Delta passenger. "All this space and actual seats to sit on."