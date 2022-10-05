Watch CBS News
Local News

Delta airlines debuts renovation of Terminal 3 Concourse, featuring eight new gates

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Delta airlines debuts renovation of Terminal 3 Concourse, featuring eight new gates
Delta airlines debuts renovation of Terminal 3 Concourse, featuring eight new gates 00:46

Delta Airlines took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at the Los Angeles International Airport for a renovation of the Terminal 3 Concourse, featuring eight new gates and seating areas. 

"It is clean, pretty, and nice and big and bright," said Kaz Phillips to CBSLA on Wednesday. 

The project is part of the $2.3 billion modernization effort at the airport. 

The ribbon-cutting event took place beyond TSA security screening in Terminal 3, at Gate 37. 

"It is fantastic," said Mati Kuuskmae, a Delta passenger. "All this space and actual seats to sit on."

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.