Delivery driver loses leg after being hit by DUI driver in Boyle Heights

A delivery truck driver lost a leg when he was struck by an alleged DUI driver while he was standing behind his vehicle in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning.

The crash was reported at around 5 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Mott Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

Investigators say that the victim was loading his truck when the DUI driver crashed into him from behind.

The driver was taken into custody, but authorities have not yet released their identity.