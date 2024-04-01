Former Miami Dolphin Vontae Davis found dead in Southwest Ranches home

SOUTHWEST RANCHES - Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis was found dead Monday morning in a Southwest Ranches home.

Vladimir Moise, a long-time friend and business partner of Davis, confirmed his death.

According to Broward property records, the residence on SW 178th Avenue is owned by Adaline Davis, the grandmother of former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis.

Davie police investigators said no foul play is suspected.

Davis' former coach Chester Frazier also confirmed the death on X, formerly Twitter.

#illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!! — Chester Frazier (@CoachFrazierILL) April 1, 2024



During a Zoom news conference Monday, Fighting Illini Head Football Coach Bret Bielema said while he did not coach Davis, he did compete against Davis as an assistant coach in the NFL.

Bielema said Davis was a "very loved" player at Illinois and spoke of Davis' "passion" and "intensity."

"I just saw an incredibly talented player; checked all the boxes," Bielema said. "I knew he was going to be a great not just college player, but in the NFL."

The Dolphins signed Davis in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft but traded him to the Indianapolis Colts during 2012 training.

Davis is perhaps best known for announcing his retirement in 2018 in the middle of a game between his team at the time, the Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davis, who played ten seasons with various teams, was 35 years old.

No cause of death has been released pending an autopsy