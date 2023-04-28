Investigation underway after woman found dead in Carson

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Carson on Friday.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 20800 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at around 12:50 p.m.

Deputies did not provide information on the woman's identity or how she died.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.