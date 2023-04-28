Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after woman found dead in Carson

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Carson on Friday. 

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 20800 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at around 12:50 p.m. 

Deputies did not provide information on the woman's identity or how she died. 

Homicide investigators were called to the scene to assist with the investigation. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 4:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.