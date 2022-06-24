Watch CBS News
Local News

Death investigation prompts Sigalert for WB SR-60 in Boyle Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Body found in tent near 60 FWY prompts Sigalert
Body found in tent near 60 FWY prompts Sigalert 00:18

Authorities were investigating the discovery of a body in a tent off of State Route 60 in Boyle Heights early Friday morning. 

California Highway Patrol officers, along with Los Angeles County Coroner's Office officials were both dispatched to the scene a little before 4:15 a.m., near the Soto Street offramp of the westbound lanes of SR-60. 

According to CHP, the body was discovered by two homeless men who lived in the same area, who told Caltrans construction workers that were working nearby. 

A Major Accidents Investigation unit was called to the scene by CHP officers on hand. 

As a result, a Sigalert was issued for an hour's duration at 4:30 a.m., before it was extended indefinitely as the investigation continued.

The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 4:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.