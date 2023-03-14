Death investigation continues in North Hollywood

Authorities are seeking public assistance in solving the death of a man in North Hollywood over the weekend.

According to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department, a man was found dead at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning in the 7200 block of Bellaire Avenue.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Artak Agababyan.

Officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a crash in the area.

"When the officers arrived, they located Agababyan in the driver seat of a newer-model white Jeep Wrangler suffering from a sharp force injury to his upper body," the LAPD statement said. "There is no suspect description at the time."

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact detectives at (818) 374-9550.