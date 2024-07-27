Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting reported just outside Metro's Leimert Park station in South Los Angeles

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A man was found shot and killed just outside an LA Metro station in South Los Angeles early Saturday, police said. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers received a call at 12:18 a.m. of shots being fired at 4330 Crenshaw Boulevard, which is the address listed for the transit agency's Leimert Park station. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a nearby parking lot. 

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. No information about the shooter has been released.

LA Metro said the shooting occurred in a parking lot and has nothing to do with the transit agency.

Earlier this year, there was a spate of violent crimes aboard Metro buses and trains. Between April through June, three passengers were killed – a woman fatally stabbed in the throat on a train near Studio City in April, a man shot dead on a bus in Commerce in May and another man shot and killed by someone who came up to him as his train was leaving a station in South LA.

No other details have been released by authorities about the deadly shooting reported early Saturday.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

