Deadly shooting investigation underway in West Covina

Two men were shot, one fatally, at an apartment complex, the West Covina Police Department said.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Nogales St. in West Covina.

The two victims shot were men approximately in their 20s, according to West Covina police.

One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, police said. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.

"West Covina police detectives are actively investigating the incident as a double homicide," police said in a statement.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the police at 626-939-8500.