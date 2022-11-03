Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly shooting investigation underway in West Covina

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

Deadly shooting investigation underway in West Covina
Deadly shooting investigation underway in West Covina 01:05

Two men were shot, one fatally, at an apartment complex, the West Covina Police Department said. 

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Nogales St. in West Covina. 

The two victims shot were men approximately in their 20s, according to West Covina police. 

One man died at the scene, and the other man died at a hospital, police said. Their names were withheld, pending notification of their relatives.

"West Covina police detectives are actively investigating the incident as a double homicide," police said in a statement.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the police at 626-939-8500.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.