Deadly shooting investigation underway in Koreatown

A man was shot and killed outside a liquor store in Koreatown Monday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. near Normandy Avenue and 8th Street. The area was blocked off for several hours during the investigation.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Police said no one is in custody and there are no leads on suspect information at this time.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)