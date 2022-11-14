Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Koreatown

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Koreatown
Deadly shooting investigation underway in Koreatown 00:28

A man was shot and killed outside a liquor store in Koreatown Monday morning. 

d43cf3b98685cdfb6d787eb426e16241.jpg

It happened around 3 a.m. near Normandy Avenue and 8th Street. The area was blocked off for several hours during the investigation. 

The name of the victim has not yet been released. 

Police said no one is in custody and there are no leads on suspect information at this time. 

A motive for the shooting is unclear. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 14, 2022 / 5:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.