Glendale man shot to death in shopping center parking lot

The Glendale Police Department closed off a shopping center's parking lot after a man was shot to death on Thursday.

The deadly shooting happened at about 8:45 a.m. in front of a Paris Baguette store at 818 N. Pacific Avenue. Investigators believe the victim was near his parked white pickup truck when someone either rode a motorcycle or walked up to him before opening fire.

The man was dead when police arrived.