Section of Crenshaw Boulevard in Gardena closed for shooting investigation

A shooting investigation in Gardena has prompted authorities to close a section of Crenshaw Boulevard on Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that took place around 12:45 a.m. on the 14700 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

A man is dead after a shooting in Gardena. KCAL News

Investigators said they responded to calls of the shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

It is unclear how the incident occurred and deputies are still looking for the suspect. It is also unclear when the street will reopen.

Anyone who may have any information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.