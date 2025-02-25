Watch CBS News
Deadly shooting being investigated in Cerritos

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Cerritos on Tuesday. 

It happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the Coyote Creek Riverbed just west of Carmenita Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies were dispatched to the area after learning of a deadly shooting and arrived to find the victim dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 66-year-old Cuauhtemoc Garcia Zuniga by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting and to locate a suspect. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

