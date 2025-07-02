All lanes of westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona blocked after deadly hit-and-run

All lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona are blocked after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

KCAL News has issued a Next Traffic Alert to notify drivers that their commute might be impacted.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert on the freeway just west of White Avenue. All lanes will be blocked until further notice. Authorities are diverting traffic off the freeway at Garey Street.

Alternate routes:

Westbound 210 Freeway

Westbound 60 Freeway

Holt Avenue

Arrow Highway

Drivers are urged to travel with caution and expect traffic delays.

The CHP said they received a call around 3:23 a.m. about the crash. Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced an individual dead. It is unclear how the crash occurred.