Watch CBS News
Local News

All lanes of westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona blocked after deadly hit-and-run

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona blocked after deadly hit-and-run crash
Westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona blocked after deadly hit-and-run crash 01:01

All lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway in Pomona are blocked after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

KCAL News has issued a Next Traffic Alert to notify drivers that their commute might be impacted.

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Sig Alert on the freeway just west of White Avenue. All lanes will be blocked until further notice. Authorities are diverting traffic off the freeway at Garey Street.

Alternate routes:

  • Westbound 210 Freeway
  • Westbound 60 Freeway
  • Holt Avenue
  • Arrow Highway

Drivers are urged to travel with caution and expect traffic delays.  

The CHP said they received a call around 3:23 a.m. about the crash. Members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced an individual dead. It is unclear how the crash occurred. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.