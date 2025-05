A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles Monday morning and now police are searching for the alleged driver.

The Los Angeles Police Department received calls around 5:11 a.m. about a crash near 66th Street and Vermont Avenue.

Officers confirmed at least one person is dead, but said there was a request for two canopies.

The alleged driver was seen fleeing the scene on foot, going westbound on 66th Street.