Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for alleged driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Canoga Park

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the alleged driver who killed a man during a hit-and-run in Canoga Park Friday morning.

Police said they received calls around 1:15 a.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by a car near the intersection of Sherman Way and Independence Avenue.

canoga-park-hit-and-run.png
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the alleged driver who killed a man during a hit-and-run in Canoga Park.  KCAL News

They believe the pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by the driver traveling eastbound on Sherman Way.

The driver fled the scene in a Mercedes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the LA Fire Department.

Police do not have a description of the driver and are continuing to investigate the incident.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.