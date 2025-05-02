Police search for alleged driver involved in deadly hit-and-run in Canoga Park

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the alleged driver who killed a man during a hit-and-run in Canoga Park Friday morning.

Police said they received calls around 1:15 a.m. about a pedestrian who was hit by a car near the intersection of Sherman Way and Independence Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the alleged driver who killed a man during a hit-and-run in Canoga Park. KCAL News

They believe the pedestrian was outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by the driver traveling eastbound on Sherman Way.

The driver fled the scene in a Mercedes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the LA Fire Department.

Police do not have a description of the driver and are continuing to investigate the incident.