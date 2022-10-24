Deadly crash causes traffic in North Hollywood

A deadly crash on the freeway in North Hollywood led to backed-up traffic during the Monday morning commute, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. at the southbound 170 Freeway transition to the eastbound 134 Freeway.

The CHP said a car hit a tree, which caused the car to set fire.

A SigAlert was issued with traffic expected to be blocked for one hour. The transition road was closed until about 8 a.m. and then reopened.

It is unclear what led up to the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)