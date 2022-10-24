Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly crash causes traffic in North Hollywood

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

Deadly crash causes traffic in North Hollywood
Deadly crash causes traffic in North Hollywood 00:43

A deadly crash on the freeway in North Hollywood led to backed-up traffic during the Monday morning commute, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The crash happened around 6:07 a.m. at the southbound 170 Freeway transition to the eastbound 134 Freeway. 

The CHP said a car hit a tree, which caused the car to set fire. 

A SigAlert was issued with traffic expected to be blocked for one hour. The transition road was closed until about 8 a.m. and then reopened. 

It is unclear what led up to the crash. The name of the victim has not yet been released. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.