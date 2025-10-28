Watch CBS News
Deadly 405 Freeway crash in Orange County forces lane closures

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A deadly crash on the 405 Freeway in Orange County forced lane closures on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision took place before 5:56 a.m. just north of Bake Parkway in Irvine. The collision involved a motorcyclist, although it was not immediately clear who was killed.

A Sigalert issued by Caltrans confirmed that all southbound lanes of the 405 were closed at Bake Parkway, backing up traffic to Sand Canyon Avenue.

Caltrans told commuters to expect delays for up to two hours.

A CBS LA Next Traffic Alert was issued due to the traffic backup. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

